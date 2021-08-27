Fancy listening to Gurbani all day long? Try Sabha Radio

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A new online radio devoted to Gurbani is now transmitting from Kuala Lumpur. Radio Sabha, launched last week (18 Aug), carries kirtan (singing of Sikh hymns) and Sikh prayers. It aims to broadcast 24 hours a day with Gurbani kirtan from various ragis from all over the world.

The online radio is a project undertaken by Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), a Sikh youth based organisation based in Kuala Lumpur.

“Later on, we will also invite speakers to share salient messages on Sikhi,” project manager Ravinder Singh told Asia Samachar.

You can tune into the radio here.

RELATED STORY:

Former Naujawan Sabha chief Master Pritam Singh will be missed (Asia Samachar, 12 April 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |