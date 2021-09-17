Tripitipal Singh Sidhu PPN (1978-2021), Tambun, Ipoh

Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas at Gurdwara Sahib Tambun Ipoh, Perak on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) from 10:00am to 12:00pm

TRIPITIPAL SINGH SIDHU PPN S/O LATE AMAR SINGH SIDHU

left for his heavenly abode on 2nd September 2021.

Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas at Gurdwara Sahib Tambun Ipoh, Perak on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) from 10:00am to 12:00pm

Due to the current MCO and prevailing SOPs, we have to comply with a restricted number of attendees.

In grief:

Spouse: Jagjit Kaur Kahlon d/o Late Hardev Singh Kahlon

Son: Laganpreet Singh Sidhu

All Family and Friends.

You will be remembered as a loving husband, a nurturing father, and a wonderful brother in law, brother and uncle. You were the pillar of our family and we take comfort in knowing that you have found your rightful place in heaven.

For enquiries, please contact: Sarbjit Singh (012-5656676) or Jagjit Singh (019-6998055)

We are eternally grateful to our family and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.

Entry: 17 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

