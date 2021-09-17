News editor Malminderjit Singh joins global communications consultancy

By Asia Samachar| Singapore |

International communications consultancy Hume Brophy has appointed Malminderjit Singh as its regional content lead and senior account director for its Southeast Asia operations.

Malminderjit, who has more than 15 years of experience in media, communications and public policy, was most recently the digital news editor at Channel News Asia (CNA). Among others, he was previously a journalist at The Business Times and an executive director at the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

In his new role, the announcement said Malminderjit will support the firm’s Asian offices and global leadership by spearheading and implementing new content strategies and products for Hume Brophy’s clients and its internal branding. He will also draw on his vast experience in public policy, academia and strategic communications, including as an opinions editor, to position clients as thought leaders in their respective fields.

With an in-depth knowledge of media know-how, public policy and digital media, Malminderjit will enhance Hume Brophy’s offerings to clients across the globe, it added.

On the community front, Malminderjit has played an active role for many years now. In November 2020, he was appointed as chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), a conduit between the Singapore government and the estimated 12,000 strong Sikh community.

RELATED STORY:

New team at Singapore’s Sikh Advisory Board (Asia Samachar, 24 Nov 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |