Young Sikh family connects with Armadale

Manveer Singh and family at the Humans of Armadale exhibition

Manveer Singh Ajmir, a specialist in remote communications who moved to Australia from Malaysia a decade ago, is an active member of his local community in Perth suburb. Armadale is very much home for this young Sikh family.

In fact, when the city came together to launch the Humans of Armadale exhibition, Manveer was one of the 20 ‘remarkable and inspiring individuals’ featured.

And as Christmas is approaching, something interesting is in store for the residents of the city located on the south-eastern edge of the Perth metropolitan region. The Humans of Armadale Christmas Wreaths are up at Jull Street Armadale. They have QR stickers on the ground to direct people to the stories on its website. One of them will take them to Manveer’s story. How cool is that!

Manveer’s love affair with Piara Waters began almost 10 years ago when he chose the suburb to build his house. At that time, he was concerned if he had made the right choice—it seemed like a deserted area with no schools, shopping centres, limited transports services, and roads far from ready.

“Fast forward 10 years, Piara Waters is more than just a family home; I have fully embraced what is now the fastest-growing suburbs in Perth. More importantly, I am in love with the great sense of community spirit,” he said in an entry for Humans of Armadale.

“Being born and brought up in Malaysia with North Indian heritage, having obtained my tertiary education from the UK, and married to an Indonesian, I have been exposed to different cultures and backgrounds. Hence, it was a bonus for me to have found out that the suburb I had selected represented such diversity. The sense of community spirit provides comfort for a migrant like me, and at the same time, allows me to mentor newcomers who are struggling to integrate. In this regard, it is only natural for me to get involved in building my community.”

Manveer moved to Australia about a decade ago in pursuit of certain opportunities that came his way.

“When I first moved to Australia, my main concerns were adjusting to the new environment and building trust with new friends,” he told Asia Samachar.

His parents are Ajmir Singh, who worked for shoemaker company Bata, with a stint of 10 years in Vietnam; and Gurnam Kor from Klang. He is married to Jagjeevan Kaur who hails from Jakarta, Indonesia.

He is also active on the Sikh volunteer circle. At the moment, he is part of the Perth Chapter of the Sikh Youth Australia Inc (SYA).

