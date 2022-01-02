Sikh artist works CGI magic for Nihang warrior

Nihang in CGI – Source: Chamandeep Singh Batra

A Sikh sketch artist and digital painter worked his magic to produce computer-generated imagery (CGI) model of a Nihang Sikh. And the result is pretty stunnng.

Chamandeep Singh Batra, a Delhi-based 3D artist at world’s largest commercial printer RR Donnelley, shared his work to celebrate the onset of 2022.

CGI is the application of computer graphics to create or contribute to images in art, printed media, video games, simulators, computer animation and VFX in films, television programs, shorts, commercials, and videos.

Nihangs or Nihang Singhs, originally known as Akalis or Akah Nihangs, are endearingly designated the Guru’s Knights or the Guru’s beloved, for the military ambience they still carry about them and the heroic style they continue to cultivate. They constitute a distinctive order among the Sikhs and are readily recognized by their dark blue loose apparel and their ample, peaked turbans festooned with quoits, insignia of the Khalsa and rosaries, all made of steel. They are always armed, and are usually seen mounted heavily laden with weapons such as swords, daggers, spears, rifles, shotguns and pistols, according to an entry at the Sikh Encyclopedia.

See more of Chamandeep’s work here.

