In Loving Memory: Sardar Sarban Singh Ghali (Retired Train Controller, KTM)

F I R S T B A R S I

SARDAR SARBAN SINGH GHALI

(Retired Train Controller, KTM)

Aged 83

Departed on 22nd January 2021

Parents: Late Sardar Sarmukh Singh Gill & Late Mata Sant Kaur Grewal

A year has gone by since you left us.

No words can describe the emptiness with you gone. Cherished forever and fondly remembered by beloved wife, Mata Rajinder Kaur Grewal d/o Santok Singh Grewal & Family.

Kirtan and Katha will be held on Sunday, 23rd January 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya from 10am followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog at 11.30am. Guru ka Langgar will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family and comply with the Covid-19 SOPs in force.

Enquiries contact – 019-2751217

| Entry: 18 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

