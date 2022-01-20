Panjabi Word Search | 001

#panjabiwordsearch

Can you find the 10 words hidden here? If you’re following the state elections in Punjab, India, these words are constantly bandied about. Your timer start now….

(Share with someone who wants to improve their Panjabi vocabulary)

1. ਮਾਮਲਾ (case)

2. ਚਿਹਰਾ (face)

3. ਮੰਤਰੀ (minister)

4. ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ (candidate)

5. ਅਗਵਾਈ (leadership)

6. ਸਿਆਸੀ (political)

7. ਸਰਕਾਰ (government)

8. ਦਾਅਵਾ (claim)

9. ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ (special)

10. ਸਹੂਲਤਾਂ (facilities)

