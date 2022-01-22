Sikh audit manager made face of San Francisco university

Look behind me: Sahibnoor Singh on a Golden Gate University billboard

By Asia Samachar | United States |

A Sikh audit manager with a top accounting firm was picked as one of the faces of Golden Gate University.

BDO USA LLP audit manager Sahibnoor Singh was elated to see his photo up in the sky!

“Being a Sikh immigrant and coming this far was not easy. I had to struggle and overcome a lot. This recognition is something I never imagined. Seeing my face on this poster has made me humbled, honored and grateful,” he said in an entry at LinkedIn.

“To everyone who is struggling out there – this is proof anything is possible. For every ying there is a yang. For every down there is an up. The key to life is not to stop the efforts when you are down,” he added.

Sahibnoor pursued a degree in business and commerce from Panjab University between 2011 and 2014 and then completed the Master of Science Accounting at Golden Gate University in 2019.

Founded in 1901, nonprofit Golden Gate University (GGU) offers undergraduate and graduate programs in business and management, taxation, and law.

