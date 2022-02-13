Panjabi Word Search | 003 – The Chinese New Year Edition

#panjabiwordsearch | Chinese New Year Edition

We just finished celebrating the Chinese New Year. So, we let us dabble in a CNY-inspired word search. Let’s see how long you take to find these words.

1. ਅੰਙਪਾਓ Angpow

2. ਖੁਸ਼ੀ Happiness

3. ਰਾਤ ਦਾ ਖਾਣਾ Dinner

4. ਆਤਸਬਾਜੀ Fireworks

5. ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ Greetings

6. ਚੀਨ China

7. ਹਾਸਾ Laughter

8. ਸੰਤਰਾ Orange

9. ਪਰਿਵਾਰ Family

10. ਇਕੱਠ Gathering

