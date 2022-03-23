Mohan Kaur (1979 – 2022), Ipoh

MOHAN KAUR D/O MR BALBIR SINGH GAHIR AND MDM TARSEM KAUR

19.3.1979 – 20.3.2022

(Grandaughter of Late Mr Chain Singh Gahir and Late Mdm Jit Kaur)

Passed away peacefully on 20/3/2022.

Path Da Bhog: 3 April 2022 (Sunday), from 10.00 am – 12.00 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

The family expresses its sincere appreciation & heartfelt thanks to relatives & friends for their condolences, prayers & support during their recent bereavement.

Contact

Mr. Balbir Singh Gahir 019 – 5725239

Mr. Pal Singh Gahir 012 – 5239805

Ms. Majinder Kaur 010 – 5375342

| Entry: 23 March 2022 | Source: Family

