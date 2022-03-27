Langgar coming back in Singapore, after 2-year pandemic hiatus

Pre-Pandemic: Langgar in full swing at Naam Ras 2019, a major Sikh event in Singapore – Photo: Naam Ras 2019 Facebook

Gurdwaras in Singapore will be able to run in-person Guru Ka Langgar as per the latest safe management measures released by the authorities yesterday (26 March).

Effective Tuesday (29 March), consumption of food and beverages (F&B) with Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) is allowed in places of worship, including communal meals served by community kitchens in places of worship, according to the latest measures.

The relaxation will be welcomed by members of the Sikh community to whom Langgar – the community meals cooked and served to everyone without distinction of class or gender – plays an integral part of their way of life. The food is usually cooked in well-equipped communal kitchens present in most gurdwaras, and served in dedicated open spaces. It is also a common feature for large Sikh gatherings outside the gurdwara, taking on a special significance with various Sikh groups distributing free food to the needy globally.

“We would like to thank the congregation for their patience and sacrifices over these two years. It wasn’t easy, but you kept your faith and were supportive of wide national priorities. We know it means so much to everyone of us to resume having langgar in the Gurdwaras as opposed to in take-home bento boxes,” according to a social media update by the Sikh Advisory Board Singapore (SAB).

SAB thanked Minister Edwin Tong and his team at Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) for their assistance and support in getting the measure implemented.

“They have been working closely with the SAB, and other religious organisations, to make this a reality. During this period, they displayed deep understanding, empathy and respect for the Sikh community and our practices.

“In order for this resumption to be sustainable, we urge all members of the congregation to respect and abide by the guidelines presented and to support the Gurdwaras in implementing them on the ground,” SAB said.

Below are the guidelines for the consumption of food & beverages:

From 29 March 2022, consumption of Food and Beverages (F&8) with VDS is allowed in places of worship. This includes communal meals served by community kitchens in places of worship.

a. The capacity limit for communal meals involving more than 1,000 persons will be 75%.

b. F&B must be served in individual portions, and individuals must be stationary (regardless of whether they are seated or standing).

c. Participants should put on their masks as soon as they have finished eating or drinking.

d. As F&B consumption is a mask-off activity, participants (fully vaccinated) must comply with 1 metre safe distancing between individuals or groups of no more than 10 persons per group.

e. There should be no intermingling between groups.

