Gurdial Singh Sidhu Brar (1918 – 2022), Batu Pahat











Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR GURDIAL SINGH SIDHU BRAR S/O SAUN SINGH

(Village: Didarewala)

of Batu Pahat, Johor, aged 104 years (1918-2022),

beloved husband of the Late Sardarni Harnam Kaur, has completed his journey of life and left for his heavenly abode peacefully on 23rd April 2022.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all his loved ones:

Sole Surviving Sibling / Spouse

Sardul Singh (USA) / Shashi Brar

Children / Spouse

Late Harbhajan Kaur (India)

Amrik Singh (Batu Pahat) / Pritam Kaur

Late Harbans Kaur (Singapore) / Late Puran Singh

Gauthi Kaur (Shinder) (Kelana Jaya) / Mehinder Singh

Ranjit Singh (Batu Pahat) / Jasbir Kaur

Harcharan Kaur (Kuala Lumpur)

Late Sarjeet Singh (Batu Pahat) / Darshan Kaur

Harjit Kaur (Kuala Lumpur) / Late Baljit Singh

24 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Sri Akhand Path will commence on Wednesday, 4th May 2022 at 9am at Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat, followed by Path Da Bhog, Kirtan and Antim Ardaas at 8:30am on Friday, 6th May 2022.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served on all three days. Please treat this as a personal invitation.

The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Pantai Hospital Batu Pahat and the caregiver Lovepreet Singh for all their support.

Contact: Ranjit Singh (012-679 3053) / Dato’ Jaswant Singh (012-785 8988)

﻿

| Entry: 1 May 2022 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here