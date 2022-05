Karam Singh (1957 – 2022), Kampung Pandan

KARAM SINGH

Son of (Late) Inder Singh @ Bhag Singh & Pritam Kaur

Wife: Rani Kaur

Children: Jagdish Kaur, Mandeep Singh & Sukhpreet Kaur

Sisters: Sarjit Kaur (Sentul), Susheel Kaur (Kangar), Amar Kaur (Melbourne), Balvinder Kaur

Nephews: Jagdeep Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simaranjit Singh

Cortege will leave residence No. 18, Jalan 1/8, Pandan Indah, 55100, Kuala Lumpur at 12.30pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday)

Last Respects: 1pm-2pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday) at Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday) at Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Cheras

Contact:

Mandeep (son) – 012 543 6077

Jagdish (daughter) – 012 903 5077

Sukhpreet (daughter) 017 375 0643



| Entry: 18 May 2022 | Source: Family



