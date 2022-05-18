Indian actress dies after ‘botched’ liposuction at Bangalore clinic – Report







News Roundup | India |

A 21-year-old budding Indian actress died after what her family says was a botched liposuction procedure allegedly undertaken at a clinic in Bangalore.

Chethana Raj, who acted in several television series and films in her native Karnataka, died Tuesday. Her grandmother Narayanamma told local media that the actress had asked for 150,000 rupees (around US$1,900) for the operation but the family refused, reports AFP.

“We did not encourage her to have the operation as she was healthy and not fat,” the Times of India quoted her as saying.

Liposuction, a medical procedure to remove fat, is very common and cheap in India — but is still mostly unregulated outside big hospitals.

THe report said Raj cobbled together the money herself and went to a clinic in the southern city of Bangalore without telling her parents. But she developed complications and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Vinayak Patil, deputy commissioner of police, told AFP that officials have registered a case of unnatural death after the woman’s father accused the clinic of botching the procedure.

