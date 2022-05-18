Gold slips high jumper Nauraj at SEA Games









Nauraj in a training session at Leipzig, Germany – Photo: Nauraj Facebook, March 2022

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysian high jump champion Nauraj Singh Randhawa was unable to defend the gold medal at SEA Games 2022 in Hanoi today (18 May), having to settle for the silver medal with a 2.18m clearance.

Fellow Malaysian, Eizlan Dahalan, bagged the bronze when he cleared the same height in his first attempt. This is the first appearance for the 22-year-old.

The gold medal went to Kobsit Sittichai from Thailand who cleared 2.21m.

Nauraj won gold in the event at the past three SEA Games: 2013 (Nay Pyi Taw), 2015 (Singapura) dan 2017 (Kuala Lumpur). Malaysia has been taking home the gold in this event since 2007 at the regional event.

The Olympian has a personal best of 2.30 set at the 2017 Singapore Open Championships, which is also the national record.

