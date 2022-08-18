Retired Sergeant RF 84135 Balwindar Singh Khosa (Sown) (1954 – 2022)

BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAS
Hukamae Janman Hukamae Marnall2ll
By Your Will, we are born, and by Your Will, we die ll2ll
We inform with deep sorrow and grief that our beloved
LATE RETIRED SERGEANT RF 84135 BALWINDAR SINGH KHOSA (SOWN) S/O LATE BALWANT SINGH KHOSA
01.10.1954 – 14.08.2022
Section 18, Shah Alam passed away peacefully.
Left for his heavenly abode on 14th August 2022
Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam at 10am to 12pm
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Dearly missed and Grief Stricken
Wife: Hardip Kaur Ahluwalia
Sons: Gurprem Singh (Prem), Sarabjit Singh (Sunny)
Daughter: Harsimran Kaur (Simran Khosa)
Daughter-in-Law: Baljit Kaur
Brothers: Guna, Bachan, Beti, Bob, Jinder, Thewan
All relatives and friends.
For further information, please contact:
Sunny (Son) 010-3011850; Simran (Daughter) 016-2840148
| Entry: 18 Aug 2022 | Source: Family
