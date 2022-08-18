Retired Sergeant RF 84135 Balwindar Singh Khosa (Sown) (1954 – 2022)

BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAS

Hukamae Janman Hukamae Marnall2ll

By Your Will, we are born, and by Your Will, we die ll2ll

We inform with deep sorrow and grief that our beloved

LATE RETIRED SERGEANT RF 84135 BALWINDAR SINGH KHOSA (SOWN) S/O LATE BALWANT SINGH KHOSA

01.10.1954 – 14.08.2022

Section 18, Shah Alam passed away peacefully.

Left for his heavenly abode on 14th August 2022

Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam at 10am to 12pm

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Dearly missed and Grief Stricken

Wife: Hardip Kaur Ahluwalia

Sons: Gurprem Singh (Prem), Sarabjit Singh (Sunny)

Daughter: Harsimran Kaur (Simran Khosa)

Daughter-in-Law: Baljit Kaur

Brothers: Guna, Bachan, Beti, Bob, Jinder, Thewan

All relatives and friends.

For further information, please contact:

Sunny (Son) 010-3011850; Simran (Daughter) 016-2840148

