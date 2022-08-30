Salman Rushdie Stabbing: Freedom of speech versus respect for religious diversity

By Gurmukh Singh | Opinion |

The stabbing of Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state on 12 August 2022 has been condemned by all who believe in the rule of law. However, the attack has also rekindled a public debate about the balance between freedom of speech and expectation on the part of religious groups to be respected for their faith systems.

This fine balance is also continually addressed by legislation and the law courts, for all freedoms and rights are circumscribed by law. While there are numerous examples in history when unjust laws have been successfully challenged, ultimately, the rule of law is the main pillar of any civilised society.

Following the publication of Salman Rushdie’s highly controversial satire, Satanic Verses in 1988, Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran issued the fatwa (Islamic religious ruling) which placed a bounty of three million dollars on his head. There is a view that the book Satanic Verses, goes to the heart of Muslim religious beliefs when Rushdie, in dream sequences, challenges and sometimes seems to mock some of its most sensitive tenets.

A satire is a literary term and is defined as the use of humour, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues. Some thinkers argue with justification that the form of satire used by Salman Rushdie went beyond pure critique.

Sikh Gurus and the Bhagats in Sri Guru Granth Sahib questioned and used allegory and even humour to expose the hypocrisy of certain practices in the name of religion while showing the faithful what the true path should be. That approach invited constructive thought and, according to Bhai Gurdas, was accepted by the clergy at Mecca-Kaaba and Gang-Banaras alike. All bowed to the Truth as revealed by Guru Nanak, hidden behind the false practices in the name of religion. I recall a couplet from a Panjabi poem read in younger days, “The smoke of all religions [religious ritualism] is hiding the same Truth.”

There is an objection that freethinkers are being silenced for challenging Islamic orthodoxy. That the charge of Islamophobia is an attempt to raise Islam above criticism. However, freethinking can easily slide down towards caricaturing and ridicule with total disregard for the offence caused. As we have seen in the Salmon Rushdie case, that can provoke not just individuals but whole communities and lead to violence.

In 2015, Charlie Hebdo journalists were massacred for showing Prophet Muhammad in drawings knowing that that would offend Muslims. In 2020, a French teacher was beheaded for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to his class. Some writers who opposed the 2015 Freedom of Expression Courage Award to Charlie Hebdo wrote, “ In an unequal society, equal opportunity offense does not have an equal effect.” That statement requires deep reflection on the part of so-called freethinkers in any democracy. Equal opportunities in law may not be so equal in reality when there are inbuilt prejudices against minorities even in most democratic countries. Extreme elements amongst minorities seeking to redress the inequality, resort to violence.

A supporter of freedom of speech, a freethinker no doubt, wrote on Facebook, “The key point is that in a democratic society ideas, including religious ideas, must be open to scrutiny, ridicule and satire.” If that is what freethinkers advocate then their version of freedom of expression is bound to clash with just expectations of followers of religions that their belief systems should not be ridiculed.

A Sikh British, who has read the book wrote on Facebook, “This large book is not easy to read and comprehend…The most obvious and profuse use of Urdu /Hindi swear words in the book was the apparent offence not only to the Muslim readers of the book but to a person of any other faith…” He concludes, “The murderous attack on the author is a deplorable act.” He feels that this is a continuing debate between two basic human rights: freedom of speech and just expectation by adherents of a religion to be respected for their belief system. Quite rightly and, subject to certain qualifications, both these seemingly opposing rights are protected by law.

To conclude with some relevant personal experience: Over the decades, there has been much concern amongst the Sikhs about the methods used by preachers of Christianity and Islam to seek converts – not least through coercion and misrepresentation of Sikh ideology. They go from door to doors and have been hyperactive in schools and colleges.

Soon after my retirement from service in June 1996, late S. Gurbachan Singh Sidhu (Founding member of the Sikh Missionary Society UK) dropped in to meet me for the first time. He asked for support in writing studies which compared Sikhi with the main world religions. From his university teaching experience, Christianity and Islam were the priorities. My initial objection that religions cannot be compared was overcome with some sort of compromise about approach and presentation which was left to me. “Sikh Religion and Christianity”, “A Challenge to Sikhism” and “Sikh Religion & Islam “ were published in the next 5 years to 2001 and widely distributed.

The approach was appreciated because factual information about each religion was given with further clarification in the introductory paragraphs of the main differences. I was fully aware that even the “similarities” were only apparent. The rest was left to the readers.

There are major differences even within religions and, in that respect, Sikhi is not different from other religions. Those trying to bring about reforms need to be sensitive about sincerely held beliefs. I have become very aware of this through my work with the Sikh Missionary Society UK.

As we have seen in the Rushdie case, the risks and consequences are there. That is not to say that freedom of expression, responsibly exercised to bring out the truth, should not be defended.

Gurmukh Singh OBE, a retired UK senior civil servant, chairs the Advisory Board of The Sikh Missionary Society UK. Email: sewauk2005@yahoo.co.uk. Click here for more details on the author. The original article, entitled ‘Surya September 1984 Revelations: How RAW Traitors Destroyed the Peace in Panjab‘, appeared at Punjab Times.

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

