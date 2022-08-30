Singapore Senior Parliamentary Secretary visits SIWEC

Rahayu Mahzam talking to Sunehri Saheliaan members – Photo: SIWEC

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) today (Aug 30) hosted Singapore lawmaker Rahayu Mahzam and officials from the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

Rahayu had a chance to interact with members of the Sunehri Saheliaan, or Golden Girls, who were taking part in their weekly activities. She also toured an exhibition consisting of handicrafts made by the Sunehri Saheliaan.

Rahayu is the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law.

You can find out more about SIWEC and its programmes at www.siwec.org.

