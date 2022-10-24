Kernail Kaur (1937 – 2022), Malacca / Petaling Jaya

KERNAIL KAUR D/O MAL SINGH

(Wife of Late Gurnam Singh, Sherpura)

5.12.1937 – 24.10.2022

With heavy hearts we inform the passing of Kernail Kaur d/o Mal Singh this morning, Monday, 24th October 2022 at Petaling Jaya leaving behind:

Children / Spouses:

Ranjit Kaur / Malkit Korotana

Kulbinder Singh

Gurdip Singh / Gurdish Kaur

Perdip Kaur / Paul Gill

Grandchildren, relatives and caregivers.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 as follows:

11am-12pm: Prayers at residence.

12.15pm: Cortège leaves residence at No.7, Jalan 228, Section 51A, Petaling Jaya, Selangor to the Crematorium.

1pm: Cremation at Kampung Tunku Crematorium (MBPJ), Petaling Jaya

Path da Bhog: 12 November 2022 (Saturday), from 9am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contacts:

Ranjit | 019-2248169

Perdip | 012-2958155

Gurdip | 019-3026161

| Entry: 24 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

