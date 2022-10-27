Malaysian cricketer Harinder sets second Guinness World record, this time seated box jump

Harinder Singh Sekhon setting Malaysia’s national record for standing jump in May 2021

After breaking the world record for the highest standing jump (one leg) in May 2021, former Malaysian cricketer Harinder Singh Sekhon came back with another spectacular jumping feat, enough to enter the Guiness World books for the second time.

On Oct 15, Harinder set a world record for the ‘highest seated box jump’ at 1.52 meters (4ft 11.8in).

Harinder’s first world record achieved in May 2021 which still stands today is for the highest standing jump (one leg) at 1.38 meters (4ft 6.5in). You see him performing the recording breaking feat in the photo above.

This jump is something Harinder has been working tirelessly on for the past 11 months. Going through vigorous trainings and diet changes as well as juggling being a full time mathematics teacher at an international school in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Jumping from a seated position is a true test of strength and power and that is something that really spurred Harinder on when deciding to break this record.

The work for his next record starts right away. Harinder is hoping to break another record by the first quarter of next year. Something to do with long jump. He really wants to try his best and see how far he can go with long jump right now, he said in a statement.

