Harcharan Singh Sandhu (1964 – 2022), Klang

SDR HARCHARAN SINGH SANDHU A/L TEJAH SINGH

6.12.1964 – 1.11.2022

Village: Valtoha

Wife: Paramjit Kaur a/p Bachan Singh

Children:

1) Jasdave Singh Sandhu

2) Dr. Nimrat Kaur Sandhu

3) Prince Sandhu (Furkid)

4) Arvinder Singh s/o Sarjit Singh (son-in-law)

Siblings / Spouse:

1) Balando Kaur (Sister)

2) Sarjit Singh (Jit) / Karamjit Kaur

3) Harbhajan Singh Sandhu (Australia) / Jaswant Kaur (Australia)

4) Paramjit Sandhu (Pam) (Canada)

5) Datuk Thasbir Singh (Pritam) / Datin Gurmeet Kaur

Cousin / Spouse:

1) Ram Singh / Zalida Bt Jusoh

The saskaar (cremation) was carried out on 2 November 2022 in Klang

Path da Bhog: 13 November 2022 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Contact:

Jasdave Singh 012 9873745

Thasbir Singh 0129287559

Leaving behind an ever loving family who never gave up till the end

﻿

| Entry: 2 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

