Harcharan Singh Sandhu (1964 – 2022), Klang

SDR HARCHARAN SINGH SANDHU A/L TEJAH SINGH
6.12.1964 – 1.11.2022
Village: Valtoha
Wife: Paramjit Kaur a/p Bachan Singh
Children:
1) Jasdave Singh Sandhu
2) Dr. Nimrat Kaur Sandhu
3) Prince Sandhu (Furkid)
4) Arvinder Singh s/o Sarjit Singh (son-in-law)
Siblings / Spouse:
1) Balando Kaur (Sister)
2) Sarjit Singh (Jit) / Karamjit Kaur
3) Harbhajan Singh Sandhu (Australia) / Jaswant Kaur (Australia)
4) Paramjit Sandhu (Pam) (Canada)
5) Datuk Thasbir Singh (Pritam) / Datin Gurmeet Kaur
Cousin / Spouse:
1) Ram Singh / Zalida Bt Jusoh
The saskaar (cremation) was carried out on 2 November 2022 in Klang
Path da Bhog: 13 November 2022 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang
Contact:
Jasdave Singh 012 9873745
Thasbir Singh 0129287559
Leaving behind an ever loving family who never gave up till the end
| Entry: 2 Nov 2022 | Source: Family
