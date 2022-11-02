Sikh scholar joins Malaysian history textbook expert panel

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysian scholar Prof Dr Sarjit Singh Darshan Singh has been appointed to the Education Ministry’s expert reference panel for history curriculum and textbooks for a four-year term. The appointment, for the 2023-2027 term, was made by the ministry’s secretary general Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof.

Dr Sarjit is an anthropologist from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) where he serves as a Professor of Social Anthropology in the Department of Social and Development Sciences.

Dr Sarjit made history when he became the first Sikh to join UPM’s senate to serve for a three year term, effective 14 Dec 2021.

