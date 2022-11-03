Delvinder Singh Faker Singh Aulakh (1994 – 2022), Klang

SDR DELVINDER SINGH S/O FAKER SINGH AULAKH

21.4.1994 – 28.10.2022

Village: Butari, Amritsar, Punjab

Parents: Sdr Faker Singh s/o late Diwan Singh Aulakh & Sdrni Jaswinder Kaur d/o late Darshan Singh Ratoul

Siblings:

Melvinder Singh s/o Faker Singh Aulakh

Keshveer Singh s/o Faker Singh Aulakh

Heshveen Kaur d/o Faker Singh Aulakh

Paternal Grandparents: Late Diwan Singh s/o Late Nihal Singh Aulakh (Kluang) & Late Mata Balaveer Kaur d/o Late Hazara Singh

Maternal Grandparents: Late Darshan Singh s/o Late Mal Singh (Klang) & Mata Amar Kaur d/o Late Bhag Singh

Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Anthim Ardaas will be held on 6 November 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang.

To lose someone so special is really hard to bear

Its really unbelievable that you’re no longer there

You left us far too early before your time

And now you’ll never have the chance to fulfill all those dreams

However hard it is though we’ll take comfort in the thought

Of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought

You always lived life to the full but ours won’t be the same

Coz we will always long to see your smiling face again

Contacts:

Faker Singh 016 8856261 (Father)

Keshveer Singh 011 11862394 (Brother)

Sirendar Singh 016 2512441 (Uncle)

﻿

| Entry: 3 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.