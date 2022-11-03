Delvinder Singh Faker Singh Aulakh (1994 – 2022), Klang

SDR DELVINDER SINGH S/O FAKER SINGH AULAKH
21.4.1994 – 28.10.2022
Village: Butari, Amritsar, Punjab
Parents: Sdr Faker Singh s/o late Diwan Singh Aulakh & Sdrni Jaswinder Kaur d/o late Darshan Singh Ratoul
Siblings:
Melvinder Singh s/o Faker Singh Aulakh
Keshveer Singh s/o Faker Singh Aulakh
Heshveen Kaur d/o Faker Singh Aulakh
Paternal Grandparents: Late Diwan Singh s/o Late Nihal Singh Aulakh (Kluang) & Late Mata Balaveer Kaur d/o Late Hazara Singh
Maternal Grandparents: Late Darshan Singh s/o Late Mal Singh (Klang) & Mata Amar Kaur d/o Late Bhag Singh
Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Anthim Ardaas will be held on 6 November 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang.
To lose someone so special is really hard to bear
Its really unbelievable that you’re no longer there
You left us far too early before your time
And now you’ll never have the chance to fulfill all those dreams
However hard it is though we’ll take comfort in the thought
Of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought
You always lived life to the full but ours won’t be the same
Coz we will always long to see your smiling face again
Contacts:
Faker Singh 016 8856261 (Father)
Keshveer Singh 011 11862394 (Brother)
Sirendar Singh 016 2512441 (Uncle)
| Entry: 3 Nov 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.