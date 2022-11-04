Pajan Kour Hira Singh (1945-2022), Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam

MADAM PAJAN KOUR D/O LATE HIRA SINGH

W/O GURDIP SINGH @ DARSHAN SINGH (RTD W01 Navy)

Passed away peacefully on the 4th of November 2022.

Last Respects: 1pm onwards, 5th of November 2022 (Saturday), at Petaling Jaya Crematorium and thereafter the funeral at 3pm

Residence: 30, Jalan Anggerik Tainia 31/114 Kota Kemuning 40460 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Children:

Chanranjeet Kaur

Tejvinder Singh

Tarandev Singh

Contact:

Perminder @ Mindea 016-221 0532

Dr. Sarban Singh 012-303 6915

Tarandev 012 – 366 8881

Path da Bhog: 12 November 2022, from 10am to 1pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

The family wishes to thank relatives and friends for their support. Kindly treat this as a personal invitation

| Entry: 4 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

