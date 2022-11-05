Madam Ranjit Kaur (1945 – 2022), Retired Dental Staff Nurse Penang

MADAM RANJIT KAUR D/O NAHAR SINGH

Retired Dental Staff Nurse, Sekolah Latihan Pergigian, Pulau Pinang.

(Wife of Late Master Harcharan Singh, Well known Mathematics Teacher, Penang)

Passed away on 20th October 2022

Loving mother, a great teacher / mentor and a best friend to many

Forever missed, loved and will never be forgotten by

Children: Sharmila, Harminder, Harsuneel, Harpal,

And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones

Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 6th November 2022 (12pm – 2pm) at Wadda Gurudwara Sahib, Jalan Gurudwara, Penang.

For any enquiries, please contact Harpal (017 311 3335), Sharmila (012 652 5659), Harsuneel (019 473 0910) or Harminder (012 492 5776)

﻿

| Entry: 5 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

