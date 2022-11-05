Madam Ranjit Kaur (1945 – 2022), Retired Dental Staff Nurse Penang

MADAM RANJIT KAUR D/O NAHAR SINGH
Retired Dental Staff Nurse, Sekolah Latihan Pergigian, Pulau Pinang.
(Wife of Late Master Harcharan Singh, Well known Mathematics Teacher, Penang)
Passed away on 20th October 2022
Loving mother, a great teacher / mentor and a best friend to many
Forever missed, loved and will never be forgotten by
Children: Sharmila, Harminder, Harsuneel, Harpal,
And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones
Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 6th November 2022 (12pm – 2pm) at Wadda Gurudwara Sahib, Jalan Gurudwara, Penang.
For any enquiries, please contact Harpal (017 311 3335), Sharmila (012 652 5659), Harsuneel (019 473 0910) or Harminder (012 492 5776)
| Entry: 5 Nov 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.
Condolences to her family and pray her soul rest with WaheGuru. Bless all
Remember to claim RM3K Funeral Grant from Pension Department as she was a pensioners. Refer to Pension Department website for details or call them. Be Safe. 0192927178