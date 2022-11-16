Kuala Pilah gurdwara unveils renovated Darbar Sahib

Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah’s newly renovated darbar sahib – Photos: Maandeep Kaur & Amardeep Singh

Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah unveiled its renovated darbar sahib (prayer hall) with a akhand path to celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak from Nov 11-13, 2022.

The gurdwara history goes back to the beginning of the 20th century. In the early 1900’s, there were a few Sikhs employed in the police force. Some worked in the tin mines while others ventured into dairy farming. Between 1908 and 1910, they built their first Gurdwara Sahib, which had wooden walls and a roof of zinc sheets, on a piece of land, about is 0.770 acres in size, according to the Sikh Gurdwaras In Malaysia & Singapore.

By 1933, the book said that there were about 19 Sikh policemen stationed in Kuala Pilah.

“These policemen together with the Sikh sangat decided to build a new Gurdwara Sahib. The design of the new Gurdwara Sahib building was based on that of Gurdwara Sahib Mantin. The new Gurdwara Sahib building was started in 1906 and completed by March 1907 at a cost of about Straits Settlements $5,000.00. To mark the completion of the building, the Sri Akhand Paath (about 48 hours of continuous reading of the Holy Book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji) was held on 14’ March 1937,” it said.

Nishan Sahib selami. GS Kuala Pilah in the background

The Langgar Hall of the Kuala Pilah gurdwara

