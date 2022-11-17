Sardarni Surjit Kaur @ Jitto (1955 – 2022), Petaling Jaya

SARDARNI SURJIT KAUR @ JITTO

Daughter of late Sardar Gurmukh Singh

11.7.1955 – 17.11.2022

Village: Majitha, Amritsar

Husband: Sardar Serjit Singh (Ex-TNB)

Children / Spouses:

Amarjit Kaur / Late Bachan Singh

Baljit Kaur / Sanjit Singh

Balwant Singh

Pritam Singh / Raveen Kaur

Grandchildren/ Spouses:

Sanchez Sukwinder Singh / Ashvinder Kaur

Sharon Sumreet Kaur / Jaspal Singh

Harpreet Kaur Pawanpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh

Alishajeet Kaur

Great Grandchildren:

Reeyana Kaur

Avleen Kaur

You can pay your last respects at our residence at No 209, Block M Taman Desaria 5/18, 46000, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.

Cortege will leave to Shamshaan Bhoomi, Loke Yew Crematorium on 18 November 2022 (Friday) at 1pm from residence. Arrival at 2pm & Funeral will be at 3pm.

Contact:

+60 16 364 4329 (Balwant)

012 6575334 (Pritam)

Our mother is our pillar of strength a great soul who has done everything for us. She will be dearly missed and will always be in our hearts living forever.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

| Entry: 17 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

