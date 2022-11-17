Queen of Free Kicks Sarge Kaur breaks down gender norms

Steffi Sarge Kaur, badged as the incomparable Queen of Free Kicks in Malaysia and defiant captain of the women’s national team, is featured at Lifestyle Asia

Representing your own country has never been an easy task. It doesn’t really matter what industry you’re in — the pressure is and will always be there. It’s even more daunting when you’re the captain of the Malaysian women’s football team. For Steffi Sarge Kaur, however, it’s a challenge she won’t back down from.

“Hey, how are you?”, she greets everyone with a smile upon arriving on set of her cover shoot for the inaugural LSA100. Shaking hands and taking names, she affirms her position in the room. More than just a sportsperson, Steffi also takes pride in the fact that she has to lead by example anywhere she goes.

The national skipper, here for her inaugural cover feature, isn’t outwardly expressive at first but she lets her warm and comforting approach do the talking. As a female footballer, Steffi is an inspiration for many — in and outside the world of sports. After all, the veteran has devoted 16 years of life representing the nation through the game; bringing awareness one small step at a time.

“It’s nice to see many girls playing the sport because there’s a progression in women’s football now compared to previous years,” the superstar asserts, grinning with joy. Though she maintains that the job isn’t done, it’s a sign of relief that her effort (together with the rest of the squad) is paying off.

During her time on set, the 34-year-old Malaysian athlete shares about her life as a professional football player, the challenges she have faced, and the upcoming goals or plans in her career — all these while I stare and listen in awe. Look dad, I’m in the presence of a football superstar!

Like many children out there, Steffi had a dream. For her, it all stemmed from the time she spent as a young girl watching the Olympics with her parents. Growing up, it was all about discovering herself — be it through the world of sports or understanding her personal Chinese-Punjabi-Siamese background.

“I have loved sports from a really young age. When I was a kid, I said to myself after watching the Olympics that I aspire to be in the opening parade representing my national team,” she conveys, reminiscing the beginning of it all.

Steffi Sarge Kaur (right) and her team in the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) Women’s Super League opening game on 29 Nov 2021 – Photo: FAS

