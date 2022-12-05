60 Years of Wedded Bliss

The Couple: Sardar Karpal Singh ji and Sardani Harcharan Kour ji – Photo: Family

By The Family | Malaysia |

5th December 2022 marks the 60th wedding anniversary of our parents, Sardar Karpal Singh ji and Sardani Harcharan Kour ji. It is indeed a joyous day. It all started 62 years ago with a match make by dad’s late brother in-law from Singapore. Dad was serving as an Immigration Officer in Penang whilst mum was a Punjabi school teacher in Singapore. Dad and mum only saw each other for the first time on the day of their wedding.

Their secret to 60 years of marriage is simple. Mutual respect and to love each other unconditionally. It is fine to disagree as it makes the marriage challenging and interesting, says dad. “No one is perfect and we learn to make the best out of our weaknesses.”

Conferred with various medals namely the Pingat Jasa Masyarakat (PJM), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) and Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) during his tenure of service as a Senior Immigration Officer based mainly at the Penang International Airport, dad has always been a disciplinarian with a no nonsense demeanor. Mum on the other hand never interfered where matters of our education was concerned. She left that to dad. She sacrificed her teaching profession to ensure we had our meals and wellbeing looked after. Our parents were proud to raise their three daughters. They never treated us any less than they would have treated their sons. They have always been loving and supportive parents, albeit strict. Who we are today is mainly due to their upbringing, love and support. We do owe our success to them.

On behalf of our family members who may be near or afar, we would like to wish our loving Dad and Mum a fantastic day of happiness. Your three angels; Rajinder Kaur, Surinder Kaur and Dinesh Kaur, your sons in-law Daljit Singh and Manjit Singh, your grandchildren Ashvindev Singh and Manvinder Kaur, your granddaughter in-law Phalvinbir Kaur as well as your loving fur babies Sheerni, Benji and Bebo love you both so very much and wish you the very best on this special day.

“Although we are not able to participate in the anniversary celebrations physically as we are away in New Zealand, nevertheless, we are all excited and happy to celebrate our parents Diamond Wedding Anniversary altogether as a family regardless of distance,” says Rajinder Kaur.

Sixty years of marital bliss is indeed a milestone! It’s something any couple would be proud of. Heartiest Congratulations to our parents, on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. May Waheguru Ji continue to bless both of you with good health, peace, happiness and longevity.

(The article was submitted by the family)

Sardar Karpal Singh ji and Sardani Harcharan Kour ji

