Mukhtiar Kaur d/o Jagir Singh (1933 – 2022), Putrajaya

MUKHTIAR KAUR D/O JAGIR SINGH

2.3.1933 – 6.12.2022

Village: Cheema near Barnala

Husband: Late Sdr Saroop Singh s/o Sher Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jagbir Singh & Surinder Kaur

Late Jasbir Singh & Manjit Kaur

Jaswinder Singh

Balwinder Singh & Daljeet Kaur

Grandchildren: Kashwinder, Shahwinder, Arwinder, Lalita, Ravinderjit, Jasmin, Jagwin, Phrmpreet Shailinder, Anoopjot & Tavleen

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, Dec 7 2022 (Wednesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Sukhmani Sahib prayers at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium Hall at 10am, Dec 7

After cremation, adjourn to Gurdwara Sahib High Street, KL, for prayers, further details and lunch.

Path da Bhog: Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Kuala Lumpur. Date to be be announced.

Contact: 013-3984558

Mum had a full innings spanning 3 months short of 90 years and despite being blessed to have her for such a long time, being mortals we still feel that we did not have enough time with her.

She spent her childhood in Pontian and later in Cheema village when the war broke out following which she got married at the age of 16 to the Late Saroop Singh with whom she had 4 sons. She was a fulltime housewife like most mothers of her generation and did a great job of parenting in bringing up her 4 boys and teaching them how to parent until now 😊. She loved to cook and was most happy when cooking for her loved ones and any guests that she had over. The other passion of hers was sewing having stitched quite a number of ladies Daris (that goes with the bride on their wedding day). Until this year, her grandsons would still go up to her and ask in their broken Punjabi “Dadiji can you stitch this as it is slightly torn/loose, etc”

Her sons and grandchildren learnt the meaning of service and love from her as well as how to maintain relationships with those near and distant. She showed by example the importance of the family unit and was the rock of the Mann family that we could always depend on when things got a bit tough.

She has made it tough for all those whose lives she has touched to ever forget her and we are eternally grateful to Waheguru for blessing us with such a mother and grandmother.

| Entry: 6 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

