SM 115491 Manjit Singh Bhullar (1963 – 2023), Bahagian Latihan, Maktab PDRM Kuala Lumpur

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SM 115491 MANJIT SINGH BHULLAR A/L LATE DELIP SINGH BHULLAR

10 Nov 1963 – 18 Jan 2023

Wife: Jasbinder Kaur (Rani)

Children / Spouses:

Jagjit Singh

Kashminder Singh / Ravinajeet Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 19 January 2023 at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 29th January 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, KL

Contact:

014-6002300 (Jack)

012-2090519 (Kash)

| Entry: 18 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

