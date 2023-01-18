Bhupindar Singh elevated as High Court judge

Judge Bhupindar Singh at Istana Negara on Jan 17, 2023 – Photo: Istana Negara/Jabatan Kehakiman

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet was elevated as a High Court Judge yesterday (Jan 17, 2023), two and a half years after serving as a judicial commissioner (JC).

He received the appointment letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, before taking oath of office at the Palace of Justice. He will serve as High Court Judge of Ipoh (2).

Bhupindar was a former Malaysian sessions court judge and deputy public prosecutor (DPP) before being appointed JC in July 2020.

Born in Pahang, Bhupindar completed the law degree at Universiti Malaya in 1988. He began his career as a legal advisor at the Ministry of Works in 1992 before being appointment as a magistrate in 1995.

In November 1997, he was made a DPP in Sarawak. He was also a senior assistant for drafting parliamentary laws between 2000 to 2009, with a short stint as a session courts judge in Tawau in between.

He chaired the Tribunal for Homebuyer Claims from July 2009 to September 2011 before being made Negeri Sembilan prosecuting unit head in October 2011.

Bhupindar is married to Kulvinder Kaur and has two children.

RELATED STORY:

Pahang-born Sikh made judicial commissioner (Asia Samachar, 14 July 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.