Minder Singh Bhatt (1937 – 2023), Kampung Sikh Settlement, Tanjung Tualang

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey, Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MINDER SINGH BHATT S/O NAJAR SINGH BHATT

Kampung Sikh Settlement, Tg. Tualang, Perak.

22.6.1937 – 1.2.2023

Village: Chonney, District Gurdaspur

Wife: Late Balwant Kaur d/o Tara Singh and Inderjit Kaur d/o Bachan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Ranjit Raj Kaur / Nirmal Singh Kalwant Kaur / ASP Pritam Singh Sarjit Singh / Jasver Kaur Gurjit Kaur / Darshan Singh Charanjit Singh / Dalwinder Kaur / Harjeet Kaur Charanjit Kaur / Harjinder Singh Jaspal Kaur / Sukhdev Singh Khasminder Singh / Preet Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Rajdeep Singh Pewinder Kaur / Jasveen Singh Preetawinash Kaur / Balraaj Singh Hasminderjit Singh Jasleen Kaur Harvinjit Kaur Satvinjit Kaur Keshvinjit Singh Semerjit Kaur Kavinjit Singh Sukhvinder Kaur / Mohinder Singh Dalvinder Kaur Jaspreet Kaur Talvinder Singh Rajveer Singh Simranjit Kaur Gashwinpal Singh / Hanissha Kaur Harwin Pal Kaur / Hardeep Singh Ashwindave Singh Ashmin Kaur

Great Grandhildren:

Banideep Kaur d/o Hardeep Singh Prabhdeep Singh s/o Hardeep Singh

PATH DA BHOG: 18 February 2023 (Saturday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Settlement, 31700 Tanjung Tualang, Perak

For further details, please contact:

Sarjit Singh 016 297 8462

Charanjit Singh 016 563 4046

Khasminder Singh 016 352 5117

A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He lived a full life & will be missed by his family.



Entry: 6 Feb 2023

