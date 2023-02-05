Kamal Chopra bags ‘Best International Artist’ at UK Bhangra Awards 2022

Kamal Chopra wins ‘Best International Artist’ at the UK Bhangra Awards 2022

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Lawyer-turned-professional singer Kamal Chopra has once again emerged as the best international performer at a British-based bhangra awards.

The Penang-based singer won the ‘Best International Artist’ title at the UK Bhangra Awards 2022, beating six other contenders from Denmark, India, Japan, Netherlands, Canada and Australia.

She won the same award in 2019, making her the first Malaysian to win an award at the event. She then caught the attention of the UK award team with her mixed performances of Hindi, Punjabi, English, Malay, Tamil and Chinese songs.

“To actually win this prestigious award again this year is truly a blessing by the Almighty. No words are enough to describe the feelings in your heart when you know you have brought so much honour to your family, community, state and country,” she told Asia Samachar.

“I’m really touched by the love and enthusiasm everyone has shown in helping me win this Award by taking the time and effort to vote for me and to have faith in me and support me in my journey to promote Bhangra, Punjabi culture and the unity of all communities worldwide,” she added.

Kamal, who is the leads singer of a six-piece rock band called Vintage Rising, has been singing professionally at various public and private functions for the past 10 year and have a wide repertoire of languages and genres. She is also a panel member of the Youth with Rhythm (Youth in Music) which aims to uncover and develop fresh talent.

Since the 2019 victory, Kamal has been invited to perform in various international online concerts such as the US-based Baithak Culturally Yours, Bhangra Aid 2020 Online Concert, Asian Arts Festival 2021 and the National Bhangra Festival 2021. THe last three were all UK-based.

She has also been invited to perform live on international stages in Australia, UK and India, with the most recent being the Asian Dance Festival 2022 in Birmingham.

She has her own Youtube Channel called Kamal Chopra Productions and she has released several Hindi and English covers and mash-ups.

Kamal Chopra and her husband Dr. Sunil Chopra (left) with Culture Unite CEO Bobby Bola (centre).

Todate, she has released three original songs: Khwaab, Jhanjhran and Shadaa. Khwaab, her first original Hindi single, was in collaboration with music producer Kush Anuradha in Kolkata, India. Original Punjabi single Jhanjhran was the result of her collaboration with music producer Arvinder Raina while the original Punjabi single Shadaa was in collaboration with music producer Jazz Tuli of High Beats Music UK.

“I would like to thank the organisers of UK Bhangra Awards 2022 Mr Bobby Bola (the CEO of the UK Bhangra Awards 2022), Ms Chandni Kahn and the whole Culture Unite Team (supported by Red Leaf Village), my Family and all my Friends and Fans from all over the World for this Award and Achievement,” she said.

Kamal is married to Dr Sunil Chopra, a consultant radiologist and nuclear medicine physician practicing in a private hospital in Penang. They have three sons.

