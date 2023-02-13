Sardarni Gian Kaur d/o Late Hazara Singh (1930-2023), (Buntong)

SARDARNI GIAN KAUR D/O LATE HAZARA SINGH (BUNTONG)

Wife of Late Sardar Gurbachan Singh S/O Late Sardar Pall Singh (Buntong)

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we inform you of the peaceful passing of Sardarni Gian Kaur on 12 February 2023. She leaves behind her, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to caregiver: Kevena.

The saskar/cremation will be held on 13 February 2023 (Monday) at approximately 3pm at Buntong Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Madras (Buntong), 30100 Ipoh, Perak.

Cortege leaves at 2:30pm from residence, No 735, Jalan Wayang Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak.

PATH DA BHOG: 26th February 2023 (Sunday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong (Jalan Bombay, Guntong, Ipoh, Perak)

Should you have any further questions, please feel free to contact:

Sons:

Terloke Singh(Dave): 016-5261670

Senthok Singh: 013-5309407

﻿

| Entry: 13 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.