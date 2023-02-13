Sitar maestro Samuel Dass at India-Malaysia@65: Musical Extravaganza – Photo: IHCKL

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur organised a special musical event on Friday (Feb 10) to mark 65 years of establishment of India-Malaysia bilateral relations.

The event, India-Malaysia@65: Musical Extravaganza, also celebrated 75 years of India’s independence and its G20 Presidency in 2023, according to its statement.

The musical extravaganza was led by Malaysian sitar maestro Samuel Dass and his team of musicians from SWARA Community Arts Center. In 2014, MrDass was awarded with the prestigious title “Sultan of Sitar” by the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In his speech, Indian high commissioner B.N. Reddy spoke about the impressive strides made in the India-Malaysia relations over the past few decades and how the 2.7 million strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, second largest abroad, has helped preserve and nurture the traditions of Indian music and culture in Malaysia.

Among the dignitaries present were Human Resource Minister Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu and Selangor state lawmaker Ganabatirau Veraman.

