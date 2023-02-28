ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥
Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||
(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)
In Loving Memory
MATA BALWANT KAUR GURNEY
(1935 – 2023)
Taman Bagan Baru, Butterworth
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Mata Balwant Kaur Gurney [Daughter of Late Hardam Singh Gurney/ Late Mata Harnik Kaur] and wife of Late Toki Peritam Singh Dhaliwal [son of Toki Pertab Singh Dhaliwal and Mata Rajh Kaur Chel
Mata Balwant Kaur left this world for her heavely abode on 22 February 2023, leaving behind
Children:
Late Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal – Son
Dr Jasjit Kaur Dhaliwal – Daughter
Harjit Singh Dhaliwal – Son
Keiranjit Kaur Dhaliwal – Daughter
Late Bhagetjit Singh Dhaliwal – Son
Siblings/ Spouses:
Mata Sarjit Kaur Gurney / Toki Bose Singh Dhaliwal
Sdr Mahinder Singh Gurney and Family
In Laws:
Late Madam Gurcharan Kaur Dhaliwal and Family
Grandchildren:
Reane Raj Kaur – Granddaughter
Shaneisha Raj Kaur – Granddaughter
Raj Ramjit Singh – Grandson
Lucious Pertab Singh – Granddaughter
Genette Preet Kaur – Granddaughter
And Nephews, Nieces and family members who will mourn their loss….
Path Da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 12th 2023 March [10 am – 12 noon] at Gurudwara Sahib Perai, Penang
Please treat this as a personal invitation. Your presence will be appreciated.
Contact:
Dr Jasjit Kaur +6013 – 2048790
Mr Victor Raj +6019 – 4499111
Ms Keiranjit Kaur +6016 – 9787921
| Entry: 28 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
