ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥

Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||

(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

In Loving Memory

MATA BALWANT KAUR GURNEY

(1935 – 2023)

Taman Bagan Baru, Butterworth

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Mata Balwant Kaur Gurney [Daughter of Late Hardam Singh Gurney/ Late Mata Harnik Kaur] and wife of Late Toki Peritam Singh Dhaliwal [son of Toki Pertab Singh Dhaliwal and Mata Rajh Kaur Chel

Mata Balwant Kaur left this world for her heavely abode on 22 February 2023, leaving behind

Children:

Late Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal – Son

Dr Jasjit Kaur Dhaliwal – Daughter

Harjit Singh Dhaliwal – Son

Keiranjit Kaur Dhaliwal – Daughter

Late Bhagetjit Singh Dhaliwal – Son

Siblings/ Spouses:

Mata Sarjit Kaur Gurney / Toki Bose Singh Dhaliwal

Sdr Mahinder Singh Gurney and Family

In Laws:

Late Madam Gurcharan Kaur Dhaliwal and Family

Grandchildren:

Reane Raj Kaur – Granddaughter

Shaneisha Raj Kaur – Granddaughter

Raj Ramjit Singh – Grandson

Lucious Pertab Singh – Granddaughter

Genette Preet Kaur – Granddaughter

And Nephews, Nieces and family members who will mourn their loss….

Path Da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 12th 2023 March [10 am – 12 noon] at Gurudwara Sahib Perai, Penang

Please treat this as a personal invitation. Your presence will be appreciated.

Contact:

Dr Jasjit Kaur +6013 – 2048790

Mr Victor Raj +6019 – 4499111

Ms Keiranjit Kaur +6016 – 9787921

| Entry: 28 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

