Sukhwin flying high as KLIATV breaks new ground

Sukhwin Sidhu loves airports, but even she did not expect she would one day run the largest network of screens in airport TV in the country. The MARKETING WEEKENDER has her story, and it's one you don't want to miss.

Sukhvin Sidhu – Photo: Marketing Weekender

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Growing up in Taiping, a small town in the northern Malaysian state of Perak, Sukhwin’s first job was when she was only 21, with an outdoor billboard company that also published magazines and directories.

At that time, she was studying at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Johor, where she would eventually earn a degree in Civil Engineering.

“That was when I fell in love with the advertising world,” said Sukhwin, dressed casually in jeans, a blue blouse, and a jacket when met at her office in Plaza Damas, Kuala Lumpur, recently.

“I knew then that this was what I wanted to do. I stayed with the company for seven years and learnt all I could. However, I felt something was missing – I wanted to start a business and be part of decision makings.

“But my partner advised me to learn more about business or risk losing money quickly!”

She then joined an investment company for 2 years where she learnt how to evaluate audit reports, how to read a company, and understand assets, operational expenditure, equity, and everything related to business.

An introvert by nature, Sukhwin always took a backseat, preferring to manage from behind the scenes, until she found an opportunity that was too good to resist.

Always wanting to expand her horizons, Sukhwin took the plunge at the end of 2018 to take over KLIATV, which had not made a profit since 2011.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

RELATED STORY:

Adventures of top Sikh in Malaysian advertising business (Asia Samachar, 23 Oct 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.