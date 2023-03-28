Jojindar Singh Ugajar Singh (1938 – 2023), Ipoh, Perak

JOJINDAR SINGH A/L UGAJAR SINGH

12.9.1938 – 27.3.2023

Village: Saiflabad

Wife: Pushpa Lila

Children: Ravinder Singh, Jasminder Singh, Surinder Kaur and Chandra Morgan

Grandchildren: Kirean Kaur, Rasleena Kaur, Harvinder Singh, Kashvinder Singh, Trisveena Kaur, Harminder Singh, Eshwaar and Akshaana

Path da Bhog: 8 April 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gudwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact: 016 – 223 0663

| Entry: 27 March 2023; Update: 30 March 2023 | Source: Family

