In Loving Memory: Madam Sawinder Kaur @ Shitno (1942 – 2022), Bidor, Perak

THE FIRST BARSI SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SAWINDER KAUR @ SHITNO W/O LATE BUKHASIS SINGH AUJLA

28.8.1942 – 30.5.2022

Forever loved and cherished by sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

The 1st Barsi Sahej Path da Bhog will be held at at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak, on Sunday, 30th April 2023 from 10am to 12pm. Guru ka Langgar will served thereafter,

Contact:

Jasbir Kaur Aujla 010 – 221 0771

Malkit Singh Aujla (Mali) 016 – 419 4672

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

| Entry: 3 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.