Gurcharan Singh Toor @ Chaney (1965 – 2023), Petaling Jaya (Lam Soon) / Cheras

GURCHARAN SINGH TOOR @ CHANEY

1.6.1965 – 7.4.2023

Village: Khosa Randhir, Punjab

It is profound sadness that we, the family of Gurcharan Singh, announce his peaceful passing surrounded by his loved ones.

Wife: Late Asprit Kaur

Son of Late Karnail Singh Khosa and Late Gurdev Kaur Khosa (Lam Soon)

Children:

Gurprit Singh Toor Rashvin Kaur Toor Manprit Singh Toor

Sibling

Harchan Kaur (Klang) / Late Shinder Singh

Nephew/Nieces

Jaswant Singh Maan / Parwin Kaur Ramandeep Kaur / Happy Singh Kaler Baljit Singh Maan

Last Respect at Shamshan Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) on 8th of April 2023, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm

Funeral at same venue between 4:30pm to 5pm

Path da Bhog: To be announced

Contact:

Gurprit Singh – 0166420661 (Son) Rashvin Kaur – 0164430667 (Daughter) Manprit Singh – 01123870691 (Son) Akbal Singh – 0123941027 (Brother In Law) Baljit Singh – 0102850557 (Nephew)

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 7 April 2023 | Source: Family

