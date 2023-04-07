Gurcharan Singh Toor @ Chaney (1965 – 2023), Petaling Jaya (Lam Soon) / Cheras

GURCHARAN SINGH TOOR @ CHANEY
1.6.1965 – 7.4.2023
Village: Khosa Randhir, Punjab
It is profound sadness that we, the family of Gurcharan Singh, announce his peaceful passing surrounded by his loved ones.
Wife: Late Asprit Kaur
Son of Late Karnail Singh Khosa and Late Gurdev Kaur Khosa (Lam Soon)
Children:
- Gurprit Singh Toor
- Rashvin Kaur Toor
- Manprit Singh Toor
Sibling
- Harchan Kaur (Klang) / Late Shinder Singh
Nephew/Nieces
- Jaswant Singh Maan / Parwin Kaur
- Ramandeep Kaur / Happy Singh Kaler
- Baljit Singh Maan
Last Respect at Shamshan Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) on 8th of April 2023, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Funeral at same venue between 4:30pm to 5pm
Path da Bhog: To be announced
Contact:
- Gurprit Singh – 0166420661 (Son)
- Rashvin Kaur – 0164430667 (Daughter)
- Manprit Singh – 01123870691 (Son)
- Akbal Singh – 0123941027 (Brother In Law)
- Baljit Singh – 0102850557 (Nephew)
Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.
| Entry: 7 April 2023 | Source: Family
