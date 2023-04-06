In Loving Memory: Sardar Kehar Singh (Deepa), Batu Gajah

FIRST BARSI

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR KEHAR SINGH (DEEPA) S/O LATE GURDIT SINGH & LATE BIBI UTTAM KAUR (Batu Gajah)

Greatly loved, deeply missed, forever in our hearts.

Please join us for Jodh Mela on 8th April 2023 (Saturday) from 10am – 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact: 016 239 1826 (Ravin)

| Entry: 6 April 2023 | Source: Family

