Malaysian Gurdwaras Council nationwide Vaisakhi kirtan tour

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Bhai Harpreet Singh continues a kirtan & katha tour with programmes in the states of Penang and Kedah from April 6-9, 2023.

He will be having programmes in Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang, Gurdwara Sahib Kulim, Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Dharam Jatha and Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth.

The tour, organised by the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), started on March 23 and ends on April 16.

He has so far conducted programmes in Perak and Malacca. The next batch of programmes will cover Seremban and the Klang Valley.

