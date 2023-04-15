Gurbachan Kaur a/p Harnam Singh (1931 – 2023), Taiping





GURBACHAN KAUR A/P HARNAM SINGH

Wife of late Sadhu Singh Dhillon (PC6531) Retired Police (Taiping, Perak)

It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Gurbachan Kaur announce her peaceful passing on 15th April 2023.

Leaving behind:

Children/Spouse:

Sarjit Kaur / Lt Col Harbhajan Singh (R)

Saljit Singh / Jusdeve Kaur

Govinder Kaur / Jasminder Singh (Deceased)

Gurmit Kaur / Mindar Singh (Mike)

Jesber Kaur / Inderjit Singh

Haredeep Kaur / Baldev Singh

Sukvinderpal Singh (Suki) / Srinderpal Kaur

Siblings, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Akhand Path begins at 8:00am, 20 April 2023 (Thursday) to 22 April (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur (1st floor Darbar)

Path da Bhog will be from 9:30am to 11:30 am on the 22nd April 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (Main Darbar)

Langgar will be served on all 3 days

Contact:

Gobind Rai Singh 0176965155

Sukvinderpal Singh 0167165313

Saljit Singh 0192210302

Hardeep Kaur 0129052020

| Entry: 15 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.