Gurbachan Kaur a/p Harnam Singh (1931 – 2023), Taiping

GURBACHAN KAUR A/P HARNAM SINGH
Wife of late Sadhu Singh Dhillon (PC6531) Retired Police (Taiping, Perak)
It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Gurbachan Kaur announce her peaceful passing on 15th April 2023.
Leaving behind:
Children/Spouse:
Sarjit Kaur / Lt Col Harbhajan Singh (R)
Saljit Singh / Jusdeve Kaur
Govinder Kaur / Jasminder Singh (Deceased)
Gurmit Kaur / Mindar Singh (Mike)
Jesber Kaur / Inderjit Singh
Haredeep Kaur / Baldev Singh
Sukvinderpal Singh (Suki) / Srinderpal Kaur
Siblings, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.
Akhand Path begins at 8:00am, 20 April 2023 (Thursday) to 22 April (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur (1st floor Darbar)
Path da Bhog will be from 9:30am to 11:30 am on the 22nd April 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (Main Darbar)
Langgar will be served on all 3 days
Contact:
Gobind Rai Singh 0176965155
Sukvinderpal Singh 0167165313
Saljit Singh 0192210302
Hardeep Kaur 0129052020
| Entry: 15 April 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.