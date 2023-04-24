Suresh Singh Partab Singh (1983 – 2023), Puchong

SURESH SINGH S/O PARTAB SINGH

30.1.1983 – 24.4.2023

Parents: Partab Singh and Late Ahmee Kaur

Wife: Jagjit Kaur d/o Late Manjit Singh

Children: Sunildeep Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 25 April 2023 (Tuesday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves from residence at 12pm, 25 April 2023 (Tuesday). Address: No 4, Jalan 6/2 Taman Putra Perdana, 47100, Puchong

Please observe any Covid-19 protocols that may be required.

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

+60 18-292 0300 (Tarenjit)

+60 12-303 2314 (Rattan Singh)

We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love & support during this bereavement.

| Entry: 24 April 2023 | Source: Family

