Ranjit Kaur (1951 – 2023), Ex Staff Nurse Hospital Ipoh, Dungun & Taiping

RANJIT KAUR A/P SHRI AMAR SINGH PURBA

14.6.1951 – 24.4.2023

Ex Staff Nurse at Hospital Ipoh, Dungun + Taiping

Village: Kairon

Husband: Gurnam Singh A/L Saudagar Singh Johl

Daughter / Spouse:

Jasminpreet Kaur Johl / Hardip Singh Sidhu

Son / Spouse:

Baljinder Singh Johl / Eshwinder Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Simardip Singh Sidhu

Hansveer Singh Johl

Simren Kaur Johl

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30pm, 26 April 2023 (Wednesday) at Prestavest Memorial Park, Taiping

Cortège leaves from 2pm, 12, Lorong 9, Taman Assamara, 34000 Taiping, Perak

Akand Path from 11th May (5pm) to 13th May (5pm) , followed Kirtan and Guru ka Langgar.

Contact:

Gurnam 019 478 9058

Baljinder 019 660 9337

Jasminpreet 017 756 4670

Hardip 012 757 2082

A woman of courage and passion. A devoted wife , loving mother and grandmother. A dedicated caregiver who has selflessly served her patients.

Mother, you have been a constant pillar of strength and inspired all of us.

| Entry: 24 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here