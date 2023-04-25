Ranjit Kaur (1951 – 2023), Ex Staff Nurse Hospital Ipoh, Dungun & Taiping

RANJIT KAUR A/P SHRI AMAR SINGH PURBA
14.6.1951 – 24.4.2023
Ex Staff Nurse at Hospital Ipoh, Dungun + Taiping
Village: Kairon
Husband: Gurnam Singh A/L Saudagar Singh Johl
Daughter / Spouse:
Jasminpreet Kaur Johl / Hardip Singh Sidhu
Son / Spouse:
Baljinder Singh Johl / Eshwinder Kaur Sidhu
Grandchildren:
Simardip Singh Sidhu
Hansveer Singh Johl
Simren Kaur Johl
Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30pm, 26 April 2023 (Wednesday) at Prestavest Memorial Park, Taiping
Cortège leaves from 2pm, 12, Lorong 9, Taman Assamara, 34000 Taiping, Perak
Akand Path from 11th May (5pm) to 13th May (5pm) , followed Kirtan and Guru ka Langgar.
Contact:
Gurnam 019 478 9058
Baljinder 019 660 9337
Jasminpreet 017 756 4670
Hardip 012 757 2082
A woman of courage and passion. A devoted wife , loving mother and grandmother. A dedicated caregiver who has selflessly served her patients.
Mother, you have been a constant pillar of strength and inspired all of us.
| Entry: 24 April 2023 | Source: Family
