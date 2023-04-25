Balwan Singh A/L Sewa Singh Alkara (1940 – 2023), Kepong

BALWAN SINGH S/O SEWA SINGH ALKARA

25.8.1940 – 25.4.2023

Village: Alkara

Wife: Late Sardani Ranjit Kaur Gill d/o Mall Singh

Children / Spouses:

Amarjeet Singh / Izan

Kuldeep Kaur / Sarjit Singh (Jack)

Gurdip Singh / Wendy

Karamjeet Kaur / Jagindar Singh

Fondly cherished and deeply loved by Children & Spouses, Grandchildren, Family, Relatives and Friends near and far

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.45pm, April 26, 2023 (Wednesday) at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras

Cortege leaves from 29, Jalan Helang, Kepong Baru at 12.30pm

Path da Bhog: May 6, 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30am to noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact details:

Kelvin (016-3617226)

Keshminder (016-6085375)

| Entry: 25 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here