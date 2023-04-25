Balwan Singh A/L Sewa Singh Alkara (1940 – 2023), Kepong

BALWAN SINGH S/O SEWA SINGH ALKARA
25.8.1940 – 25.4.2023
Village: Alkara
Wife: Late Sardani Ranjit Kaur Gill d/o Mall Singh
Children / Spouses:
- Amarjeet Singh / Izan
- Kuldeep Kaur / Sarjit Singh (Jack)
- Gurdip Singh / Wendy
- Karamjeet Kaur / Jagindar Singh
Fondly cherished and deeply loved by Children & Spouses, Grandchildren, Family, Relatives and Friends near and far
Saskaar / Cremation: 1.45pm, April 26, 2023 (Wednesday) at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras
Cortege leaves from 29, Jalan Helang, Kepong Baru at 12.30pm
Path da Bhog: May 6, 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30am to noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur
Contact details:
Kelvin (016-3617226)
Keshminder (016-6085375)
| Entry: 25 April 2023 | Source: Family
