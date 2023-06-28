Sukvir Singh Rakmo (1967 – 2023), Johor Bahru

SUKVIR SINGH RAKMO S/O LATE SDR PRITAM SINGH RAKMO
5.10.1967 – 28.6.2023
Passed away peaceful today (28 July 2023) in Kuala Lumpur
Wife: Sukhbir Kaur d/o Rattan singh
Daughter: Simeran kaur
Son: Late Harveer singh
Mother: Sdri Harminder kaur
Sister / Spouse: Ranjit Kaur / Sdr Jasbir Singh
Brother / Spouse: Manjit Singh Rakmo / Pritipal Kaur
Funeral on 29 June 2023 (Thursday) at 12.30pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Contact: Manjit Singh 012 797 7030
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 28 June 2023 | Source: Family
