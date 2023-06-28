Sukvir Singh Rakmo (1967 – 2023), Johor Bahru

SUKVIR SINGH RAKMO S/O LATE SDR PRITAM SINGH RAKMO

5.10.1967 – 28.6.2023

Passed away peaceful today (28 July 2023) in Kuala Lumpur

Wife: Sukhbir Kaur d/o Rattan singh

Daughter: Simeran kaur

Son: Late Harveer singh

Mother: Sdri Harminder kaur

Sister / Spouse: Ranjit Kaur / Sdr Jasbir Singh

Brother / Spouse: Manjit Singh Rakmo / Pritipal Kaur

Funeral on 29 June 2023 (Thursday) at 12.30pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Manjit Singh 012 797 7030

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 28 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here