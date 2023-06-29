Darshan Singh (1948 – 2023), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH S/O NARANJAN SINGH
20.1.1948 – 29.6.2023
Leaving behind
Wife: Manjit Kaur
Children:
Late Muhammad Aziz Darshan
Amarjit Kaur (Kampar)
Sarjit Singh (UPM)
Pritam Singh (Sentul)
Charanjit Kaur (UTAR)
Harjit Singh (Sentul)
Funeral at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on 30 June 2023 (Friday).
Last Respect 10.30am to 12.15pm
Saskaar / Cremation: 12.30pm
Contact:
Ranmit Singh 019 283 5345
Prof Sarjit Singh 012 259 1410
Harjit Singh 018 356 8708
Dr Charanjit Kaur 016 609 0605
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 30 June 2023 | Source: Family
