Darshan Singh (1948 – 2023), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH S/O NARANJAN SINGH

20.1.1948 – 29.6.2023

Leaving behind

Wife: Manjit Kaur

Children:

Late Muhammad Aziz Darshan

Amarjit Kaur (Kampar)

Sarjit Singh (UPM)

Pritam Singh (Sentul)

Charanjit Kaur (UTAR)

Harjit Singh (Sentul)

Funeral at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on 30 June 2023 (Friday).

Last Respect 10.30am to 12.15pm

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.30pm

Contact:

Ranmit Singh 019 283 5345

Prof Sarjit Singh 012 259 1410

Harjit Singh 018 356 8708

Dr Charanjit Kaur 016 609 0605

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 30 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here