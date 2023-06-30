How one Terengganu Sikh battled conflicts to make it in advertising

“She steadfastly maintained my turban during my growing years, and I wear a turban to this day as a testament to her will and dedication to the faith.” - Harmandar Singh

Ace author Paul J Loosley (left) and Ham’s sister Varinder (middle) at the book signing

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Our readers would have heard about Harmandar Singh or Ham. Now, here’s a chance to get to know him better. Out last week was The Book of Ham, a biography of Ham’s first 30 years, penned by ace film director and award-winning writer Prof Paul J Loosley.

Asia Samachar has written about Ham and his adventures before, but this book opens a new view into his life.

Imagine: you are born into a village in remote Terengganu where 99% of the population is Malay. Forget the surprised look on the faces of Ham’s mining townspeople when they saw a turbaned Sikh boy running along the laterite streets; think about the fact that Ham’s first visit to a Sikh temple was at the age of 8.

It all began in Bukit Besi, a mining town where Ham’s dad was an Electrical Chargeman, also a tubanned gentleman. There were only three Sikh families there, and the nearest town was Dungun, 18 miles away on the Terengganu coastline.

When Ham was born, Bukit Besi finally had 5 male Sikhs (Panj Pyare) and Ham’s mother brought Guru Granth Sahib Ji into his home and started her daily love, care and devotion to Guru Ji.

It was not easy, but Ham’s mum who gave birth to him when she was 18, persevered amidst the sometimes hostile environment and ensured Ham kept his turban and long hair.

When they moved to Rawang and Ham’s dad got a job at the Associated Pan Malaysia Cement (APMC) cement factory, it was like walking into new bliss.

“Freedom, here I come!” recalled an exalted Ham who says “Rawang was a land of milk and honey, and had enough Sikh families to start a little war for no reason.” His silent sarcasm was already evident then.

But then his mum passed away soon after at the age of 32. Ham was 14.

“She steadfastly maintained my turban during my growing years, and I wear a turban to this day as a testament to her will and dedication to the faith.”

The book also journeys through Ham’s early years in the advertising business and how he was hired in a case of mistaken identity, where the turban certainly helped. The story of how they mistook him for his best friend Malkeet Singh is truly enjoyable. Malkeet Singh ended up running his own very successful ad agency called Bloomingdale, while Ham went on to travel the world in his quest for advertising fame.

Biographer Paul did an amazing job and the narrative is riveting across almost 250 pages.

Ham and his sister Baljit in Bukit Besi, circa 1960s

Paul and Ham are buddies and they travelled to Terengganu to do research for the book, while getting suitably inebriated with his childhood friends at the dilapidated but fascinating Kuantan Club. Subsequently, the book was written from recordings of countless lunch conversations with Ham because Paul loves Indian cuisine.

After six years, the book got made.

The book serves as an inspiring read for all, especially young Sikhs who are keen on the advertising and marketing industry. It is funny, witty of course, and chronicles Ham’s struggles before making a name for himself.

“My minds has always been restless and I just can’t stop it from ticking. Advertising knows how to sugar coat or dramatise life in the pursuit of getting the brand top of mind. I must say that in this book, Paul does not sugar coat anything but in fact lays bare the truths we love to hide,” says Ham.

True to form, author Paul Loosley did very comprehensive research into the Sikh faith for the book. He shares that the journey itself was an enlightenment of sorts into the Sikh psyche.

“At the book launch, I was impressed with Paul’s speech about Sikhism and much of that magic can be felt in his writing as he quotes sayings from our Gurus in the beginning and end,” adds Ham. “Paul was already an advertising celebrity even before I got into the business.”

Ham (middle) with Star Media Group CEO Alex Yeow Wai Siaw (left) and the effervescent Karamjit Singh of DNA

Interestingly, Ham, Malkeet and Paul worked on the Proton Satria TVC done during its launch eons back. Paul was the film director, Ham saved the idea from the trash can, and Malkeet sold it to the client.

Concept credit goes to Suhaimi Saadun.

The book also captures some of Ham’s recent work for #RasuahBusters and times when working for McCann-Erickson in London. The stories are about trials, tribulations and hard-earned success. Which you may say is not unusual in real life, but it is Paul’s writing that really steals the light!

Ham still writes about 15,000 words a week and has his free weekly magazine on Fridays called

MARKETING Weekender, read by advertising and marketing purists.

The Book of Ham was launched at Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus recently and is available at https://marketingmagazine.com.my/shop/books/the-first-book-of-ham-by-paul-loosley/

